Parking charges victory for Colne and Nelson shoppers, traders and campaigners

Shoppers, traders and residents in Colne are celebrating victory at the news that Lancashire’s Conservative bosses have climbed down and scrapped their plans to levy kerbside parking charges in Colne and Nelson.

The two towns were taken off the long list of towns where charges are still proposed, which include Burnley, Padiham and Clitheroe.

“This is a fantastic victory for everyone here who has fought this crazy idea,” said Colne Councillor Dorothy Lord (Liberal Democrat), a main organiser of the petition.

“I just want to thank the thousands of people who signed, the local businesses who promoted the protest, and everyone who was gearing up for the next big push including County Councillor David Whipp who produced all the Colne campaign materials and took the campaign to County Hall.”

Liberal colleague County Councillor Whipp, who is leader of the Liberal Democrat group on LCC, said: “It proves that people power works.

"It was Colne that led the campaign and won its battle and frightened the Conservative LCC administration into this climb-down. It’s really great news - but there are still a dozen other places in Lancashire that are going to get these things and I will continue to support the campaigners in those towns.”