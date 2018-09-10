Park given boost with new benches

Youngsters in Chatburn can now take advantage of recently-installed coloured benches in the children’s playground

The benches, thanks to Chatburn Parish Council, are made from recycled plastic and match the coloured picnic table which has a chess and draughts board top.

The bench was purchased with a Green Grant from the Lancashire Environmental Fund. Grants of up to £1,000 are available from LEF to assist not-for-profit organisations to support community and environmental projects within Lancashire.