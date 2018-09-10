Park given boost with new benches

The new benches are being enjoyed by local youngsters
The new benches are being enjoyed by local youngsters
Share this article

Youngsters in Chatburn can now take advantage of recently-installed coloured benches in the children’s playground

The benches, thanks to Chatburn Parish Council, are made from recycled plastic and match the coloured picnic table which has a chess and draughts board top.

The bench was purchased with a Green Grant from the Lancashire Environmental Fund. Grants of up to £1,000 are available from LEF to assist not-for-profit organisations to support community and environmental projects within Lancashire.