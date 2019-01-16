Paintings of artist father of former Clitheroe teacher exhibited locally

The work of a talented watercolour artist whose family have connections to Clitheroe is being highlighted by his great granddaughter.

Dr Rachael Jones, a historical researcher at Leicester University, has been looking into the life of her forebear Thomas Frederick Worrall, who lived in Church at the beginning of the 20th century and married a local woman, Martha Green.

Their daughter - Dr Jones’s grandmother - was born in 1906.

“He was a labourer in a cotton mill,” said Dr Jones, “and became interested in Socialism following the American tariff imposed on cloth in 1890.

“He became very left-wing.”

As well as his political activities and blacksmithing, he was a keen watercolour artist and created many pictures of Lancashire.

Although the family moved to live in Wales, he returned many times when Dr Jones’s grandmother was a teacher in Clitheroe and painted local scenes.

He also travelled overseas to paint.

“I am distributing a number of his pieces to libraries and archives. Some have gone to collections in the United States and Canada, but others are closer to home including Accrington library,” said Dr Jones.

Dr Jones has created a Wikipedia page about her great grandfather which can be found on the internet at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Frederick_Worrall.

The page includes a list of his artworks that are in public collections.