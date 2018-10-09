Padiham concert series hitting the right notes once again

The fifteenth season of Padiham Unitarian Chapel's Musical Extravaganza got off to an uplifting start with an evening of music courtesy of the Haslingden Concert Band.

Before the concert, The High Sheriff presented a cheque for £750 from part of the previous year’s season proceeds to a representative from NW Air Ambulance.

The next concert will see talented organist Chris Powell perform on Saturday, November 24th, at 7-30pm. Admission cost £8 including refreshments.

Details on 01282 773336 or barryrbrown@gmail.com.