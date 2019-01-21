Oxbridge offers for Clitheroe sixth form students

Five students who study at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth Form Centre have received offers from Oxford and Cambridge.

Grace Atkinson will read law at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, Esther Doggart will study history at Murray Edwards College, Cambridge, Harry Bridge, will study biology at Keble College, Oxford, Lewis Campbell-Smith will study fine art at St Edmund Hall, Oxford, and Angus Milne-Redhead will study English literature and language at Worcester College, Oxford.

Jonathan Powell, deputy headteacher and head of sixth form, said: "We are delighted that they have all been successful in gaining offers and, in doing so, they have been identified as having a clear flair and passion for their chosen subject areas.

"They have worked extremely hard, undergoing a very demanding selection process, which has included pre-interview tests, rigorous interviews and additional ‘at-interview’ university tests."

He added: "We are very grateful to their dedicated teachers for the invaluable support provided, as well as to their parents for all of their encouragement. We would also like to thank the former CRGS students who also helped to inspire them and also provided support and advice.

"All the students who put themselves through this process, whether or not they have received Oxbridge offers, also deserve a mention – they have all gained a lot from the experience.

"We wish all five talented students (and indeed all of our Year 13 students) every success in the hard work that still lies ahead, studying to achieve the A Level grades which will allow

them to take up their places, in September 2019."