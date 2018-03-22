Owner of top Ribble Valley pub scoops top award for third time

A food offer described as ‘quality, creative, colourful, different, versatile and value for money’ has been recognised in prestigious industry awards.

The Seafood Pub Company, owner of multiple award-winning Assheton Arms, Downham, scooped the award for Best Food Offer at The Publican Awards in London.

Judges were looking for a pub company that delivered the best food offer across their estate, with food a key part of the company’s total sales and the Seafood Pub Company fit the bill perfectly.

Joycelyn Neve, Managing Director, attended the ceremony to collect the award from comedian and presenter Rob Brydon.

She said: “This is the third time in four years we have been recognised in this award, which is an amazing accolade.

“It’s important that customers consider us the perfect hosts for the most special of occasions, but also relaxed and friendly enough for to pop in for a bit of supper when they just don’t feel like cooking that day or night.

“A pie and a pint is just as important as lobster and champagne to us and when we see both of these dishes being enjoyed by guests at the same table, we know we’ve done our job well.”

Wherever possible the company uses the North West’s and Yorkshire’s outstanding produce – fish in particular, such as plaice from Morecambe Bay, crabs and langoustines from Whitehaven and lobsters from the Fylde and Whitehaven, all sourced by Joycelyn’s dad Chris Neve.

She added: “Together with passionate and dedicated staff, known as the ‘Seafood Soldiers’ we truly

offer a unique dining experience at our venues, attracting locals and visitors from all over the country now we have rooms.

"Winning this award is testament to all of the team’s hard work.”

Pictures shows: Seafood Pub Company Managing Director Joycelyn Neve receives the award for best

food offer from sponsor, Bruce Ray, Vice President of Independent Free Trade from Carlsberg