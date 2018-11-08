Over 160 Lancashire Constabulary staff to receive real living wage pay rise

Over 160 members of Lancashire Constabulary staff are set to receive a pay rise after the organisation became a real living wage employer as part of the county's Police and Crime Commissioner's commitment to recognising the key role played by all workers.



The Living Wage Foundation having announced the real Living wage rate as £9 per hour - an increase of 25p - at the start of Living Wage Week on 5th November, and having been a real Living Wage Employer since earlier this year, Lancashire Constabulary are committed to paying their staff an hourly rate which is calculated annually according to the basic cost of living by the independent Living Wage Foundation.

Paying the real Living Wage is part of the commissioner’s social value policy which was brought in with support from Lancashire Constabulary to ensure that all procurement and commissioning activity maximises social, economic, and environmental benefit, whilst also delivering value for money.

"The real Living Wage is something that the force worked hard to implement earlier this year, it's only right that all those who play a role in keeping the public of Lancashire safe are paid a wage that reflects the real cost of living," said Commissioner Grunshaw.

Chief Constable Andy Rhodes, of Lancashire Constabulary, added: “I’m delighted that we are recognising the hard work and dedication of all of our employees by ensuring they are paid the Living Wage. We are proud that we are fulfilling our commitments under the scheme and making a real difference to the lives of the people who make such a valuable contribution to the Constabulary and to keeping the people of Lancashire safe.”

Maureen Le Marinel, Unison Branch Secretary, said: “Unison is extremely proud that the PCC and Chief Constable have worked hard towards achieving this accreditation. Our members have, like many other public sector workers, suffered the effects of austerity and below inflation pay awards; this move will go a long way in helping those members and staff towards the true cost of living."