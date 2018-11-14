Outstanding Ribble Valley students honoured at awards evening

Two students from the Ribble Valley were among those honoured at an Awards for Excellence night at Burnley College.

Thomas Boothman and Kate Hopkins celebrated their exceptional achievements at the glittering awards ceremony hosted by the college.

Kate is presented with her award from Chloe Wilkinson.

The achievements come as Burnley College Sixth Form Centre marks a record-breaking year for

success which has seen an exceptional 99.5% A Level pass rate, 91% of A' level students achieving at least one high A* to C grade at A' level and 64% of A' level students achieving at least one top A* to B grade.

The college also saw a 100% pass rate in advanced vocational subjects for the 15th consecutive year with

exceptional results in Maths, Further Maths, English, Computer Science, Physics and Sociology.

Thomas Boothman, a former pupil at St Augustine’s RC High School in Billington achieved outstanding results in

his A' levels in Biology, Further Maths, Maths and Physics. He is now at the University of Sheffield reading Physics with Medical Physics.

Kate Hopkins, who attended Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe, achieved outstanding results on the

Advanced Diploma in Sports Science. She has now progressed to an Advanced Apprenticeship in

Outdoor Education.