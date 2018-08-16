'Outstanding' A-Level results celebrated at Clitheroe school

Staff and students at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth-Form are once again celebrating 'amazing' A-Level results.

60% of all grades were awarded at A*-B and 83% of grades were awarded at A*-C. 118 students gained three or more A-Levels at A*-B, and 208 students gained 3 or more A Levels at A*-C, which is an excellent achievement.

Staff have paid tribute to students who have worked incredibly hard to achieve these amazing results, while students are delighted with their results and have been accepted on highly competitive courses at the most prestigious universities.

Headteacher, Judith Child, is proud of their achievements. She said: “We are incredibly proud of our students and absolutely delighted by this year’s A-Level results. It has been lovely to see the students’ excitement and happiness when they received their results today. We wish them every success in their future careers. Our talented staff have worked tirelessly to support the students and deserve the highest praise.These results are truly a reflection of the dedication and commitment of every single one of our students and their teachers."

She added: "Clitheroe Royal Grammar School has an impressive reputation for the number of students who go on to study medicine, dentistry and veterinary medicine. In addition, we are particularly pleased by the large number of students studying maths, computer science, engineering and physics at the most prestigious universities."