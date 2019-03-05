Out of school club's car boot full of donations to Ribble Valley Foodbank

Pupils at a Clitheroe primary school have learnt the value of kindness by collecting items for their local food bank.

The youngsters who attend Daisychain Out of School Club, which is based at Pendle Primary School, and their families, have been collecting items for the food bank. These items have included food, toiletries and other household necessities.

At the end of term, a group of children were then chosen to join senior play worker Sophie Zak and Pendle Primary School headteacher, Mrs Wendy Nunns, to deliver a boot full of donations to Ribble Valley Foodbank. The donations were then passed on to the volunteers at the food bank who expressed their appreciation and allowed the children to have a look around the food bank.

Sophie said the exercise had been a valuable learning experience for the children who now understand how their small donations can make a big difference.

“Even on the way to the food bank, one of the children asked which country their food would be delivered to," said Sophie.

"It’s really important for the children to understand that donations like theirs are crucial and life changing even within their own community.”

Collecting and donating the food bank items has also allowed the children to exercise one of their school values - kindness.

“A huge well done to Oscar Pollard, Martha Houlder and Arya Elmer who attended the food bank and were extremely polite and well mannered.

"Thank you to all the families who donated and to Ribble Valley Foodbank for welcoming us to the centre.”

The food bank is a great resource for those in need. Anyone who would like to make a donation to the food bank or volunteer, should visit: ribblevalley.foodbank.org.