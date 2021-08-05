WW - formerly WeightWatchers - Kale, mango and cashew salad recipe
Makes a lovely summery lunch and it’s full of tasty nuts and vegetables as well
Serves 4 l Prep 10 minutes l Cook 10 minutes
Ingredients
75g unsalted cashew nuts
1tbsp olive oil
3tbsps fresh lemon juice
250g kale, shredded
200g red cabbage, trimmed and shredded
150g plain soya yogurt
1tsp agave syrup
Half-a-teaspoon ground turmeric
1 clove of garlic, finely chopped
1 medium mango, peeled, stone removed and sliced
1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C, fan 160°C, gas mark 4. Put the cashew nuts on a small baking tray and roast for 10 minutes until lightly golden and fragrant. Set aside to cool completely.
2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the olive oil and lemon juice. Put the shredded kale and shredded red cabbage in a large serving bowl and drizzle over the olive oil and lemon juice mixture. Massage gently with your hands until the kale starts to soften.
3. Put the soya yogurt, agave syrup, ground turmeric and in a small bowl with the remaining lemon juice, season to taste and whisk until combined.
4. Toss the sliced mango, the red chilli and the toasted cashew nuts through the kale salad, then serve drizzled with the dressing.
Smartpoints: Green 6 l Blue 5 l Purple 5