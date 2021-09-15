Vegetarian paella recipe from WW formerly Weightwatchers

Serves 4 l Prep 5 minutes l Cook 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 medium onion, finely chopped

Vegetarian paella Serves 4

1tbsp tomato puree with garlic

1tbsp smoked paprika

250g paella rice

1 vegetable stock cube, made up to 750ml hot stock

160g drained roasted red peppers in brine

125g green beans

75g peas, fresh or frozen

1tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Calorie controlled cooking spray

Method

1. Mist a deep nonstick frying pan with cooking spray and cook the finely chopped onion over a medium heat for five minutes until just softened, then add 1 tablespoon tomato purée and 1 tablespoon smoked paprika and cook, stirring, for two minutes.

2. Stir in the paella rice, then pour 700ml of the hot vegetable stock and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add some of the leftover stock if you feel it’s getting too dry.

3. Add the sliced roasted red peppers, green beans and frozen peas. Cover and cook for a further two minutes until the veggies are just tender. Season well.

4. Serve the paella garnished with the chopped fresh parsley sprinkled over.