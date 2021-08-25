Booths Cheesy Caterpillars recipe
It’s getting to the end of the summer holidays now, and the kids maybe getting bored with the usual menu at dinnertime. So, if you want them to eat healthily and with smiles on their faces, try these two new dishes from Booths
Cheesy Caterpillars and mini veg patches
Ingredients
For the caterpillars
Mini mozzarella balls
Cherry tomatoes
Honey
Kiwi fruit, apples and lettuce leaves
For the mini veg patches
SSmall plant pots or bowls
Hummus
Crushed digestives or charcoal cheese biscuits
Baby carrots
Purple sprouting broccoli
Method
For the caterpillars
1. Thread three mini mozzarella balls onto a cocktail stick then add a cherry tomato.
2. Place two edible eyes on the tomato with a dab of honey to keep them in place. Add spots to your critter using cake sprinkles and more honey.
3. Place on a plate with slices of kiwi and apple cut into flower shapes and some fresh herbs or lettuce leaves to set the perfect garden scene.
For the mini veg patches (serves 2)
1. Thoroughly wash and dry two new small plant pots or bowls.
2. Fill each plant pot/bowl with half a tub of hummus, top with crushed digestives or charcoal cheese biscuits to look like soil and gently press four baby carrots and four small purple sprouting broccoli or Tenderstem broccoli to look like they are growing and ready to harvest.