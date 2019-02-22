Opening date announced for new Ribble Valley furniture store

Oswaldtwistle Mill directors are recruiting staff for their new company and store in the Ribble Valley which they are hoping to open in late July.



Planning permission was secured in August 2018 to develop a 15,000 sq. ft. furniture and interiors store at Barrow Brook near Clitheroe.

The new business and store called Loom Loft Furniture and Interiors will operate out of a brand new £1,500,000 building development which is now well underway.

"Oswaldtwistle Mills is celebrating its 25 year anniversary this year since its incorporation and conversion of a former textile weaving mill," said a spokeswoman for Oswaldtwistle Mills.

"From humble beginnings starting out as the The Bubble Factory selling detergents toilet rolls and rags we have come a long way to become one of the leading retail and tourist attractions in the North West."

She added: "Whilst Loom Loft is a different concept on a much smaller scale store format it will be a very niche offer focusing on furniture and interiors. Over the last 12 months our buying team have been sourcing extensively an eclectic mix of contemporary, traditional and latest on trend products for the Loom Loft store. A good proportion of products will be from Lancashire manufacturers and suppliers from the region."

There will also be a café at the new store.

Directors are currently looking to appoint a store manager plus around seven to 10 sales assistants, who will work a mixture of full and part time.

"In addition, we are also looking for a catering manager to help work with us and to be involved with our restaurant operation," added the spokeswoman. "Whilst the café concept will be installed and designed to fit the feel of the store, we are happy to take expressions of interest from any local restaurant operators with experience and flair who would be interested in running the food offer as a concession."

Loom Loft will be open seven days a week and for further details visit: www.facebook.com/theloomloft/ or www.loomloft.co.uk