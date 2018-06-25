Open garden event at stunning Ribble Valley home

The owners of one of the Ribble Valley's most picturesque homes are opening their gardens to the public.

Great Mitton Hall in Mitton will host the event on Saturday and Sunday, July 7th and 8th.

Visitors will be able to see the beautiful garden, which boasts stunning views across the countryside, and they will also have the chance to visit the 12th century All Hallows Church next door.

The tower will be available for viewing from 2-30pm and it takes in Clitheroe Castle, the River Ribble, Pendle Hill, the Yorkshire Peaks, Whalley Nab, Geoffrey Hill, Longridge Fell and Stonyhurst College.

The open gardens event has been organised by hall owners Ken and Jean Kay to commemorate the end of the First World War and runs from 1pm to 5pm.

The admission charge is £4 for adults and children are free.

There will be stalls selling books, bric-a-brac and plants.

Tea and cakes will also be served at the hall in Mitton Road, Mitton.

The charities that will benefit from the event are the Royal British Legion and the Brooke Hospital for animals.