One in the back of the net for Clitheroe primary pupils

Young footballers at a Clitheroe primary school scored a hat-trick during a recent football competition.
Children from Brookside Primary School played in the Pro Sports Football Competition on Roefield's Astroturf pitches entering two teams of eight players.
Team B played four games and really enjoyed the evening, while Team A played four games also and won three of them.
The players were then victorious in the final to the delight of the team who were presented with medals and a trophy for Brookside.