One in the back of the net for Clitheroe primary pupils

Young footballers at a Clitheroe primary school scored a hat-trick during a recent football competition.

Children from Brookside Primary School played in the Pro Sports Football Competition on Roefield's Astroturf pitches entering two teams of eight players.

Some of the young footballers from Brookside Primary School.

Team B played four games and really enjoyed the evening, while Team A played four games also and won three of them.

The players were then victorious in the final to the delight of the team who were presented with medals and a trophy for Brookside.