One casualty after chip pan fire at Burnley house

Three fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were called to extinguish a chip pan fire at a property in Scarlett Street this morning.

By Faiza Afzaal
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:20 am
Updated Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:22 am

One casualty received treatment at the scene. The incident happened just before 9-15am today.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters used breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, scene lighting and a positive pressure ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

"One casualty received treatment at the scene. Crews remained in attendance for 55 minutes."

The chip pan fire broke out this morning
BurnleyNelson