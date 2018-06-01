On yer bike for Ribble Valley Ride

Entries are coming in thick and fast for the highly-acclaimed annual cycle sportive, the Ribble Valley Ride, which takes place on Sunday.

Organised by Clitheroe and Accrington Rotaries, the area’s top cycle event is expected to attract some 500 cyclists of all abilities, with routes on offer of 25, 60 and 100 miles – as always through the stunning countryside of the Ribble Valley and Yorkshire Dales.

Starting at the HQ of one of the event sponsors, “The Fell” Bike Superstore in Clitheroe, the event will once again be supporting the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Dan’s Trust, and this year a contribution will also be made to the North West Air Ambulance.

Also sponsored by Dare2B clothing, Envair Clean Air Systems and Pendle Print, the race is renowned for its excellent food stops, with delicious flapjack from Fergusons’ Deli, meat pies supplied by Oddies, of Nelson, and other mouth-watering home-baked offerings from Rotary members and supporters. Once again the team from Whalley Physiotherapy will be on hand to offer soothing massages at the end of a hard day’s ride.

Event Organiser, Bill Honeywell, said: “We’re looking forward to a great day out, which will suit serious long-distance day riders and casual leisure cyclists alike. We’ve had great support from entrants and sponsors and hope to raise around £10,000 for our worthy charities.”

To enter, please visit www.ribblevalleyride.org