What are your rights if you can't get into work due to snow?

But what exactly are your rights if you can't make it into work?

Travel disruption and work

Employees should talk to their employer about working from home, taking leave or making time up later if they can’t get to work because of travel disruption.

Rights about travel disruption can be outlined in the employment contract - employees should check this first.

Working flexibly

Employers may ask flexible workers to work from home or make up time later. Unless the employment contract says so, employers can’t insist on this.

If the workplace is closed

If the workplace is closed because of disruption and the employee doesn’t usually work from home, employers can’t usually deduct pay.

Employers might be able to ask staff to go to another workplace or work from home.

Time off to look after children

If an employee’s child’s school is closed or their normal childcare arrangements are disrupted, they could have the right for time off to look after them.

This should be agreed between the employee and the employer.

Winter weather - travel disruption

Employees are not automatically entitled to pay if they’re unable to get to work because of bad weather. Guidance is available from the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) about winter weather - travel disruption.