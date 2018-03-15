Calling all Elsa's and Spidermen: Audition dates announced for Disneyland Paris

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a Disney princess or a real life Marvel superhero? Here's your chance.
Disneyland Paris has announced it is holding open auditions in the UK to recruit its new character, dancing and parade stars.
A company spokesman said the roles would provide an great opportunity for performers to put a smile on the face of thousands of visitors while practising their foreign language skills.
Contracts are available from 2-week to 8-month temporary (CDD) contracts, permanent (CDI) contracts or vocational training contracts.
Short-term “intermittents”, or entertainment worker, contracts are available for certain performing roles.
A spokesman for the company said: "On stage or backstage, our 15,000 Cast Members work to make every guest’s stay a magical, unforgettable experience.
"Warm and welcoming, you will work with colleagues from around the world (100 nationalities, 20 languages spoken), eager to share their know-how and expertise.
"This makes working at Disneyland Paris, above all, a human experience with myriad encounters that will enrich your career as well as your personal life.
"Making dreams come true is a real job."
Positions available include:-
CHARACTER AND PARADE M/F
ACTOR / ACTRESS
SINGER M/F
DANCER M/F
STAGE DIRECTOR M/F
WIGMAKER M/F
MUSICIAN M/F
CHOREOGRAPHER M/F
ACROBAT M/F
SOUND, LIGHT OR SPECIAL EFFECTS TECHNICIAN M/F
STAGEHAND M/F
Auditions are being held in Leeds on April 15 or in London on April 17 and 18.
