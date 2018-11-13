Object to proposed cuts to Clitheroe and Longridge recycling centres plea

A rallying cry urging people to object to county council proposals to reduce the number of days the Household Waste Recycling Centres in Clitheroe and Longridge are open has been made by local councillors.

Sabden Councillor Richard Newmark, who is deputy chairman of the Community Services Committee on Ribble Valley Borough Council, has called for members of the public to raise their objections with Lancashire County Council.

Coun. Newmark said: "We recognise that Lancashire County Council, which run the waste disposal stations, are under pressure financially, but reducing the hours of access to households and businesses in the Ribble Valley for waste disposal will increase the amount of fly tipping that is taking place. If this can be avoided it should be.

"This issue comes to a Lancashire County Council scrutiny committee and we have asked our county councillors - Ian Brown for Clitheroe and David Smith for Longridge - to raise the public's concerns at the committee.

"As the largest borough in geographical terms in the county, it is important to keep adequate hours of opening for these centres particularly in the light of new housing increasing the population.

"It will mean travelling to Burnley or Preston for residents and the temptation for some will be to dump the rubbish.''

Leader of Ribble Valley Borough Council and Longridge and Dilworth Councillor Ken Hind added: "When Lancashire County Council save money the public look to the borough to step in. The county council are the disposal agency for waste but Ribble Valley Borough Council is the collection agency.

"If fly tipping increases due to shorter hours at waste stations, the borough has the duty to clear it up and picks up the cost.

"Last year there were 724 separate fly tipping incidents in the borough.

''Although Clitheroe and Longridge are not the largest waste disposal stations in the county, they are some of the busiest in terms of visits from the public and we must keep them open .

''There will be most likely a consultation on this issue so we ask the public to object to reduced hours and stress the need to keep these two stations open as an essential service for the public.''

Plans to reduce the number of days the HWRCs in Clitheroe and Longridge are open will be discussed by council chiefs on Friday.

A review of the service, which recommends reducing the operation of seven out of the county’s 15 sites from seven to five days a week, although all would remain open at weekends, is due to be presented to Lancashire County Council’s Internal Scrutiny Committee.

The review also recommends changing opening hours at all sites from 9am to 5pm, reflecting surveys showing that visitor numbers are relatively low from 8am to 9am, and after 5pm.

