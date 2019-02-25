Nostalgic sing-a-long for Abbeyfield Castle View residents

Residents at Abbeyfield Castle View in Clitheroe enjoyed singing along to war time favourites when singer Hannah Spurgeon paid them a visit with some friends.



Local musician and guitar tutor Hannah, who runs Totally Acoustic, first entertained residents with some favourites, before performing duets with Meeka Bradley which included a special arrangement of “Somewhere over the rainbow”.

There were also songs from Ruby Clarkson and Joel Taylor with his homage to Elvis and the afternoon was rounded off with songs from Helen Hardman in a 1940s frock. Her finale of “We’ll meet again” had all the residents singing along including Connie, who at 105 years old, remembered all of the words.

Hannah loves teaching guitar and ukulele but couldn’t persuade any residents to try! For anyone who is interested she can be contacted at music.hannahrose@gmail.com.