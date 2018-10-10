"No confidence" motion tabled against Ribble Valley council leader

A motion of "no confidence" has been tabled against the leader of Ribble Valley Borough Council Ken Hind.

The motion has been tabled by the Lib. Dem. leader of the council, Coun. Allan Knox, and the issue will be debated at a meeting of the full council on Tuesday.

Coun. Knox told the Clitheroe Advertiser that he had tabled the motion following a statement made by the council's chief executive Marshall Scott at a sub-committee of the accounts and audit committee on September 13th.

He added: "It's also time for the council to focus on acting for the people of the Ribble Valley and not the chaos that we have at the moment.

"I hope all councillors will consider what's best not just for themselves and their own party, but also for the people of the Ribble Valley as a whole."

There are 40 councillors on RVBC - 30 of which are Conservative councillors, five Democratic Conservatives, four Liberal Democrats and one Labour.