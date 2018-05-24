Nicole's design raced through to the semi-finals

A 12-year-old Ribble Valley pupil certainly had her foot on the gas when she secured a place at the regional semi-finals of a national rocket car racing competition.

A car built by Nicole, a Year Seven pupil at Oakhill School in Whalley, won the first heat of the Race For The Line competition at her school in March.

She subsequently travelled to Fulwood Barracks in Preston for the regional semi-final during which 20 teams, including Oakhill, competed against each other.

However, Oakhill's entry was unique as all the other teams consisted of four students whilst in Oakhill's team there was just Nicole.

Each team had one hour to design and build their cars before the actual race in the afternoon. Nicole was confident that she could complete her car in time and even managed to finish with a few minutes to spare.

In the race Nicole’s car preformed really well, but unfortunately was not fast enough to reach the finals. Nicole was surprised, however, when she was interviewed by Radio Lancashire and was filmed for an army promotional video.

The competition is intended to inspire tomorrow's engineers and scientists.