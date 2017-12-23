Newly-opened Clitheroe hotel has the smell of success

Fragrance was a vital element in creating the right ambience for the North West’s newest boutique hotel, according to the team behind the 1823 Spinning Block at Holmes Mill, Clitheroe.

Christine Lee and Heidi Kettle, interiors guru and marketing manager for the “opulent industrial”-style hotel were tasked with creating a “welcoming waft” for the hotel.

Heidi said: “The aroma is integral to the atmosphere of the building.”

The duo went to Waddington-based room scent experts, Melt, for help and sourced all the reed diffusers for the rooms from the business, which is just down the road from Holmes Mill. “We had 16 different fragrances to choose from, but we had to narrow it down and eventually Christine and I agreed on one – Joy - which we both felt was perfect,” added Heidi.

The hotel, along with the bistro, bar and grill, forms the latest phase in the £10m. redevelopment of what was a largely derelict textile mill in the heart of the Ribble Valley.

In keeping with the rest of the mill, the hotel is stylish and imaginatively designed, remaining sympathetic to the building’s heritage.