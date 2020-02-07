New statistics reveal this week Burnley General Hospital is 'crippling under pressure' from alcohol admissions

The NHS has revealed that alcohol admissions are crippling hospitals across the North West, including Burnley General.

Statistics published this week by the NHS show that in 2018, almost 200,000 people were admitted to hospitals across the North West because of alcohol.

Statistics have revealed that Burnley General Hospital is 'crippling' under the strain of increasing alcohol admissions.

Analysis of the statistics by alcohol addiction treatment experts UK Addiction Treatment Group (UKAT) reveals that the number of people admitted into hospital because of alcohol has risen across the North West by 18% since 2012/13, and is a figure that has continued to rise for the last six years.

In 2018/19, 192,250 people were admitted to hospital where the primary reason or a secondary diagnosis was linked to alcohol, 7% more than the previous year (180,330) and 18% more than in 2012/13 (163,170).

In Burnley total admissions have risen 20 per cent in six years, from 2,420 in 2012/13 to 2,700 in 2017/18 and 2,900 between 2018/19.

The figures show that more men that women are affected by alcohol issues. In 2012/13 out of the 2,420 admissions, 1.610 (67%) of these were men and 800 were women. This represents 33%.

In 2018/19 the division percentage wise remained the same although the statistics were higher with 2,900 men and 940 women.

Nuno Albuquerque, Group Treatment Lead at UKAT said: ““The problem with alcohol in this country is a ticking time bomb about to explode. Burnley General Hospital is crippling under pressures directly attributable to the misuse of alcohol; a drug that is so socially accepted yet so incredibly dangerous.

“People here are seemingly struggling with their alcohol consumption; drinking so much alcohol that it is leading to hospitalisation and the diagnosis of further, debilitating conditions, yet the Government continues to have their heads buried in the sand.

“The question is, why do we still not have an alcohol-specific strategy, as promised back in 2018?

"It is a huge problem and one that needs immediately addressed as a matter of urgency.”

Conditions for hospital admission due to alcohol include cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, alcohol poisoning, and alcoholic liver disease.

UKAT’s analysis shows the areas with the highest number of alcohol-related hospital admissions in 2018/19 include Lancashire (31,530), Liverpool (14,270), Manchester (12,370) and Cumbria ( 11,790).

Only Wigan has seen a reduction in the number of alcohol-related hospital admissions, falling from 9,140 in 2012/13 to 9,020 in 2018/19.

*Do you have a drinking problem? Or do you know someone who may be experiencing problems with alcohol?

There are six drinking patterns and symptoms which may suggest a drinking problem and if any apply to you the advice is to seek medical professional help. The signs to look out for include:

* Drinking in the daytime on a regular basis

* Drinking to relax or feel better, or before stressful situations

* Drinking to excess or to ‘blackout’ point

* Redness of the face, especially the eyes and nose

* Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet

* Lack of or increased appetite leading to considerable weight loss or weight gain

For help, advice and local alcohol support services, visit www.ukat.co.uk/alcohol/v7/

