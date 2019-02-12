New partnership to promote Ribble Valley's economic growth

A new partnership is being launched in the Ribble Valley to boost economic growth in the borough.

The Ribble Valley Economic Partnership will be launched in Clitheroe on Wednesday, February 27th, and businesses are invited to attend.

The launch, in the Ribble Valley Civic Suite in Church Street, Clitheroe, will include interactive sessions to explore ideas and options for boosting the local economy.

It will start at 5-30pm with supper and networking, followed by presentations from Stephen Young, executive director of growth, environment, transport and community services at Lancashire County Council, and Miranda Barker, chief executive of the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

From 6-30pm, there will be a series of interactive themed discussions around Ribble Valley’s economic priorities.

Stuart Hirst, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development committee, said: “We have an established record of working in partnership with various business and community groups to promote economic growth and well being.

“The former Ribble Valley Strategic Partnership provided a forum in which many groups with an interest in the local economy could come together, but there has never been an umbrella organisation that can draw key economic sectors together, such as manufacturing, tourism or food.

“This new partnership will provide such a forum and meet quarterly to inform the council’s economic development work, which is one of our key priorities.”

Entry to the event is by ticket only, which will be allocated by sector to ensure a cross-section of the economy is present.

Further details about the launch and future partnership activities are available from Ribble Valley Borough Council’s economic development team on 01200 425111 or at ribblevalley.gov.uk.