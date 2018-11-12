New manager at Ribble Valley Foodbank

After five years' service as manager of the Ribble Valley Foodbank, Ruth Haldane has taken on a new role supporting lay preachers in the Anglican church.



Ruth has managed the Foodbank and its 80 volunteers since it was founded by Christians in Clitheroe and Longridge in 2013. With guidance from the Trussell Trust and from local Christian charity, the Ribble Valley Gateway Trust, Ruth put in place the systems which ensure that every client is warmly welcomed and offered sufficient food to enjoy three meals a day for three days.



Ruth has developed strong relationships with referral agencies, churches and individuals across the Ribble Valley ensuring regular donations of food to serve local people experiencing an economic emergency. Ruth's departure was marked by presentations at a Foodbank fifth birthday celebration held in July and at subsequent farewell events with volunteers.



After a competitive recruitment process, the Trustees have appointed Jane Chitnis, of Rimington, to be the new manager of the Ribble Valley Foodbank. Jane has started her new role today.

An active Christian, who worships at St Michael and St John's RC Church in Clitheroe, she has volunteered at the Foodbank for the last four years and has experience of co-ordinating volunteers with another local charity.



Nigel Rix, chairman of the Ribble Valley Gateway Trust, said: "Ruth Haldane's development and management of the Ribble Valley Foodbank during its first five years have been outstanding. We are very grateful for all that she has achieved.

"We are delighted to welcome Jane Chitnis to lead the Foodbank during its next phase of development.

"We recognise that the Foodbank is still needed by some local families and individuals and we are confident that Jane and our volunteers will maintain the warmth and effectiveness of our service."