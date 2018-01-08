New deal with Hoseasons sees Ribble Valley lodge park welcome families

Ribble Valley lodge park Ribblesdale Lodges is preparing to welcome families from all over the country this year thanks to a new deal with leading domestic holiday company Hoseasons.

Owner Guy Hindley and his team have been taking 2018 bookings for their lodges and cottages which are situated in the grounds of the Grade 1 listed Gisburne Park Estate – all of which are being promoted exclusively to Hoseasons customers as part of the self-catering specialist’s family-focused Evermore Lodge Holidays Collection.

Guy Hindley.

The park was previously part of Hoseasons’ Autograph Lodge Holidays Collection – a range of luxury lodges aimed at couples – but the ambitious Mr Hindley is now focused on the family market.

He said: “We’ve always been incredibly proud of what we have to offer here at Ribblesdale. It’s a breathtaking location in a beautiful part of the country and attracts all sorts of customers, but we’ve increasingly noticed its appeal among families, so it made absolute sense to join the Evermore range. Our partnership with Hoseasons will be vital in trying to secure year-round bookings and the Evermore branding means we’ll be officially recognised as one of the company’s leading family-friendly locations.”

Mr Hindley inherited Gisburne Park Estate after the death of his father in 2003. He converted a disused dairy farm to open Ribblesdale Park a year later – a location that now features more than 70 luxury lodges, historic houses and cottages with hot tubs, a children’s playground, an outdoor heated pool, bike hire, in-lodge spa treatments and a gourmet café. The Gisburne Park Estate also now includes a brand new exclusive wedding venue.

Mark Warnes, Property and Portfolio Director at Hoseasons, says the deal is great news for Ribblesdale Lodges and the local tourism economy.

“Ribblesdale is exactly what we have in mind when we talk about offering a better place to stay for our customers,” he said, adding: “The accommodation and facilities on offer are among the most luxurious in our entire UK portfolio, and we’ll be doing all we can to raise awareness of the park to national audiences through our extensive marketing activity and large customer database.”