New Alice in Wonderland production coming to The Grand in Clitheroe
The Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, and the Queen of Hearts are on their way to Clitheroe, as The Grand gears up to host a new adaptation of Alice in Wonderland.
Inviting everyone and anyone to take a trip down the rabbit hole in Lewis Carol’s infamous story, Studio63 Productions have teamed up with the up-and-coming playwright Kate Mitchell to put on a panto-esque show featuring a raft of professional and experience theatre actors with an all-singing, all-dancing bonanza. From dancing puppetry and audience participation, expect anything.