New Alice in Wonderland production coming to The Grand in Clitheroe



Inviting everyone and anyone to take a trip down the rabbit hole in Lewis Carol’s infamous story, Studio63 Productions have teamed up with the up-and-coming playwright Kate Mitchell to put on a panto-esque show featuring a raft of professional and experience theatre actors with an all-singing, all-dancing bonanza. From dancing puppetry and audience participation, expect anything.

Don't be late! other Buy a Photo

The cast includes a host of children's entertainers. other Buy a Photo

Expect the unexpected... other Buy a Photo

Everything, including audience participation, is on the cards. other Buy a Photo

View more