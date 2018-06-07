National Volunteers Week: Lancashire Constabulary thanks "vital" people

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw, has thanked volunteers for their sterling work at an event held by the Lancashire Volunteer Partnership to celebrate National Volunteers Week.

The commissioner handed out certificates of thanks to over 70 volunteers at the afternoon tea event, which took place at Lancashire Constabulary Headquarters, as thanks for their work in supporting vital public services across the county.

Mr Grunshaw was a founding member of the Lancashire Volunteer Partnership when it was set up in 2016 along with Lancashire Constabulary and Lancashire County Council amongst others, with the aim of offering a range of volunteering opportunities and ensuring that both the volunteers and organisations get the maximum benefit.

"Volunteers provide vital support across our communities and therefore it's important to recognise and celebrate the positive impact they have across Lancashire," Mr Grunshaw said. "This event was a great opportunity to thank some of those volunteers that are making a real difference across the county and to recognise the ongoing work being done by the Lancashire Volunteer Partnership.

"Since we were successful in bidding for transformational funding to deliver a joined up approach for Public Sector volunteering opportunities, the Partnership has gone from strength to strength, helping those who want to give up their time and make a real difference for the benefit of all," he added.

"I am looking to build on this work later this year by joining together and supporting Lancashire’s social action groups."

Chief Inspector Ian Sewart, the Programme Manager at Lancashire Volunteer Partnership, added: "Volunteers from across Lancashire contribute in all manner of different ways, from supporting someone who is isolated and vulnerable, all the way through to cadet leaders and library support.

"They all help to make Lancashire a better place and we are extremely proud and thankful for the support they provide, it is a pleasure to recognise their contribution at this event.

For more information and to apply to become a volunteer, visit http://lancsvp.org.uk.