Music students were on song for children's charity

Musical students and a string quartet entertained an audience in Padiham and raised the grand the total of £750.

Pupils from Giggleswick School in Settle performed with the Ellison String Quartet at the Nazareth Unitarian Chapel as part of the Musical Extravaganza series of concerts.

The money raised was presented to the Children's Heart Surgery Fund, the second cheque to be handed over to the charity.

The next concert in the present series will be given by the Houghton Weavers on Saturday, March 24th at 7.30pm.

For more information contact Barry Brown on 01282 773336 or email him at barryrbrown@gmail.com.

CHARITY Cheque presentation at Padiham Unitarians

Picture shows L-R Mayor of Ribble Valley Councillor Richard Benett, Amelie

Brown, Julian Brown [Children’s Heart Surgery Fund], Barry Brown, Ellis

Thompson, from the String Quartet Mayoress of Ribble Valley, and Maureen

Brown