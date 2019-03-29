Music of chart-topping Ribble Valley musician to feature in film

A musician from Chatburn who has been hitting the high notes in the charts will see some of his music featured in a film to be screened on Amazon prime.



Steve Peters, who is a self taught multi-instrumentalist and composer, was, until recently, number one in the Reverb Nation Instrumental charts for the UK.

And with a total of 10 original albums under his belt, most of which are available on Amazon, Google Play and iTunes, Steve is hoping his latest album "Subliminal" will prove as popular.,

"My album before that is called 'The Instrumentallist'," said Steve, "and I have several thousand YouTube subscribers plus an officially verified artists page on Facebook."

Steve, who drives school buses for Hodsons Coaches, has also just heard that a small independent film company based in the Netherlands, will feature three of his instrumental tracks in a film, for which filming has only just begun.

The father-of-three and grandad-to-one, has been able to play piano by ear from around three years old and at the age of 12, took up the acoustic guitar.

Teaching himself to play along to Hank Marvin and The Shadows, Steve used to spend hours playing along to these tunes and listening to other artists including Mike Oldfield, Jean Michel Jarre and Vangelis, to name but a few.

Since rediscovering his love for the guitar and the piano/keyboard in 2007, Steve has been writing and performing his own brand of original instrumental music, which some say has flavours of the above artists.

Steve, who released his debut album "Ambient Strings" back in 2010, has continued to immerse himself in the art of creating music and now has more than 260 YouTube Videos and 100 plus original instrumental tracks.