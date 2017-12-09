Museum's quiz for older children and teenagers

A competition has been introduced for older children and teenagers at Clitheroe Castle Museum.

The most recent winner of the quiz was Fayha Yousf from Accrington who answered 14 questions correctly.

Claire Sutton, Lancashire County Council's museum manager at Clitheroe Castle, said: "Our themed hunt for younger children has been so popular over the years that we recently decided to introduce something for older children and teenagers.

"Since we introduced the quiz in April this year, we have had a growing number of young people taking part each month. The quiz is based on displays within the museum and is a great way to engage young people with the museum and with local heritage. The monthly winner is able to choose a prize from the museum shop."

Young people (aged 13 to 18) can now visit the museum unaccompanied and free of charge.

Tickets for the museum cost £4-30 for adults and £3-20 for concessions. Accompanied children (aged 0 to 12) and young people (aged 13 to18) are free of charge.

For more information, email clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk or phone 01200 424568. Alternatively, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk and search under museums.

Clitheroe Castle Museum is managed by Lancashire County Council's museum service on behalf of Ribble Valley Borough Council.