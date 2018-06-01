Mum with blood clots reveals miracle baby joy

A Valley chef who was admitted to intensive care after being diagnosed with multiple blood clots on her lungs has spoken of her joy after having a healthy baby.

Sonia Marsden (30), who is married to Daniel, has praised all staff at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust involved in her care and says ‘nothing was too much trouble’.

Sonia, a chef at Northcote Manor, explains: “During my pregnancy, I felt breathless and exhausted and was wheezing badly.”

When Sonia was 19-weeks pregnant, she suddenly collapsed at home and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital. Specialists discovered Sonia had multiple bilateral pulmonary embolisms – lots of blood clots on her lungs.

“We saw the scan and it looked like someone had fired a shotgun at my lungs,” she said. “Only three days earlier, I had been at work and turned blue as I was struggling so mucSonia, who lives in Blackburn, was admitted into the intensive care unit. She remembers: “Doctors wanted to use a very strong clot-busting drug, but that would have killed my baby. Before 20 weeks, the baby is classed as a foetus rather than a baby and is not the priority over the mother. “However, I was only a few days off being 20 weeks and after hearing I had blood clots, my first thought was: ‘Has my baby been getting enough oxygen?’ and doctors reassured me it wouldn’t have affected her.” Sonia had high doses of blood thinners. She added: “The care I had was fantastic. There was always someone looking after me and my unborn baby.”

Sonia was allowed home for the rest of the pregnancy, but told to have bed rest and was monitored with extra scans.

Baby Isla Ellen Marsden was born on January 24th, 2018, weighing 6lbs 5oz and was healthy and well. Sonia always knew she wanted to breastfeed, but she experienced difficulties with getting Isla to latch on and feed. Sonia says: “We had so much support from the hospital with breastfeeding. “I had midwives showing me different techniques and giving me advice and they were fantastic. Sonia’s breakthrough came when Isla was around three-and-a-half weeks old when Sonia fed her without a nipple guard and Isla latched on. “If you know you want to breastfeed, please persevere and you will get there. “Hopefully, hearing how I pulled through being diagnosed with blood clots and managed to breastfeed Isla will inspire others.”