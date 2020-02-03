Mum of Burnley teenager who died at 15 pays tribute to her 'amazing, kind and happy' daughter who always had a smile on her face

The mum of Burnley teenager Olivia Durkin, who died last week at the age of 15, has paid tribute to her 'amazing, happy and kind daughter.'

Describing Olivia as a caring person who was 'always there for everyone else' her mum Katherine Durkin said today: "Olivia would help anyone out, it was in her nature and she was always happy and smiling."

Tributes have been paid to Burnley teenager Olivia Durkin who has died at the age of 15.

The family have been inundated with flowers, cards and messages of sympathy and support as Olivia was so popular and well known.

Katherine said: "So many people have been in touch to send lovely messages about Olivia. It has been overwhelming but a comfort and we would like to thank everyone."

A former pupil at Brunshaw Primary School Olivia went to Blessed Trinity RC College but later transferred to Coal Clough Academy where she had settled in.

Katherine said: "Olivia was a bit of a rebel and very feisty. She wasn't afraid to speak her mind and everyone knew when she was around because she was so full of energy."

Talented at art, Olivia was presented with an award for a Victorian dress she designed using a variety of different media. The design even went on display at Queen Street Mill in Burnley.

Katherine said: "Olivia loved anything doing anything practical including mechanics and outdoor activities."

Olivia lived on the family farm in Worsthorne with her mum and her two older sisters, Abby (21) and 19-year-old Emily and also her nephew Layton (six) who is Abby's son. Their grandmother, Margaret Jones, lives next door.

Olivia was mad about horses and was already planning a career working with them.

A typical teenager who loved socialising with her friends, including her childhood best friend, Josh Taggart, Olivia had been due to celebrate her 16th birthday next month.

Katherine said: "We were planning a family meal like we always do for special occasions and Olivia kept changing her mind what she wanted for a present and also what type of party she wanted.

"We had also been talking about a family holiday to Turkey that she was looking forward to."

The youngest of three sisters, Olivia had recently started working as a promotions' girl and glass collector at Mode nightclub in Burnley and on Saturday night staff and customers held a collection in her memory.

She also worked at Absolute Fitness gym in Clitheroe which is run a by a relative of Katherine's who said: "They were very impressed with Olivia and said that if she changed her mind about working with horses she would make an excellent personal trainer."

Olivia's funeral will be held at Burnley Crematorium at 2-30pm on Tuesday, February 11th. Anyone who knew her is welcome to attend and her mum has asked that mourners wear something bright they would choose if they were going out with Olivia

Known for her dance moves, one of OIivia's favourite dance tracks, I'll Bring You Flowers, will be played at the funeral.

Olivia also leaves her brothers Shane and Allan, sister Jordan, and nephew Shane Jr on her dad's side.