Mum and baby shaken up following terrifying dog on dog attack in Burnley park

A new mum has told of the terrifying moment her dog was attacked in a popular Burnley park, while she was holding her seven month old baby in a carrier.

Danielle Harker, from Padiham, was walking in Towneley Park with her cavapoo Caramac and baby Shae when another dog appeared from nowhere and latched on to Caramac’s head.

Caramac

Despite Danielle’s screams and her pregnant friend attempting to separate the dogs the owner did nothing and did not even apologise after the incident which occured at 10am on Friday, March 29th.

Luckily, Caramac and Shae escaped serious injury, but the injury has made Danielle reluctantly think twice about visiting Towneley again.

The 30-year-old manager of the Eagle at Barrow, currently on maternity leave, suffers from Crohn’s Disease and enjoyed Towneley because it had easy access to public toilets.

She said: “I am so upset by the actions of this dog owner. Caramac was really shaken but I know it could have been a lot worse.

Carmac and Shae

“I usually walk at Towneley later in the day with other new mums. My condition means I have to be near a toilet so that’s why Towneley was ideal, but this incident has shaken me up.

“Obviously I had Shea in a carrier at the time so she could have fallen out onto the ground when my friend and I were trying to separate the dogs.

“Knowing we had a baby on the way we trained Caramac not to react so it was heartbreaking to see her just crying when this dog attacked.

“I’m more angry with the owner who had it off a lead and did nothing to help. I was also shocked by how many other dogs were off a lead in the park at this time.

“I hope by highlighting this incident it makes other dog onwers be a bit more responsible and keep their dogs on leads, especially if they are boisterous.”

Danielle described the dog which attacked Caramac as small to medium, light chocolate brown in colour, and possibly a springer spaniel.

She also contacted the police following the incident but was told it could not be counted as a crime as it was a dog on dog attack.