MP wins national road safety accolade

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans has been recognised for his efforts after calling for traffic calming measures in his home village which is being plagued by speeding motorists.



Mr Evans requested signage and enforcement notices around Pendleton to slow down cars that are bombing through the village due to the closure of the Sabden junction on the A59.

Although the MP is “extremely glad” that a roundabout is being constructed at the Sabden junction on the A59 which will ultimately increase road safety, he said it will be a cruel irony if a fatal accident occurs in Pendleton due to the speeding traffic diverted from the Sabden road.

Recognising his efforts, Mr Evans was named Road Safety Parliamentarian of the Month for August 2018, by Brake, the road safety charity, and Direct Line Group.

The award recognises his efforts to improve road safety in his constituency, in particular work to improve rural road safety – a priority issue for Brake as the majority of road deaths occur on these roads.

As part of his efforts, Mr Evans requested traffic calming measures be installed by Lancashire County Council and spoke with the Chief Constable of Lancashire Police calling for greater enforcement of the speed limits. He also called for extra money from the Government to accelerate the repair of the many bad potholes in his constituency.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, the road safety charity, said: “Brake is delighted to recognise Nigel’s commitment to road safety in his constituency with this award – it is thoroughly deserved.

“His campaign to tackle speeding on rural roads should be especially highlighted; the majority of road deaths in Britain happen on rural roads, and the cause is often speed-related.

“Rural road safety is a key focus of the Government’s new two-year road safety action plan. The Government must grasp this opportunity to improve rural road safety and introduce a lower default speed limit. Slower speeds save lives and help make our streets more liveable environments for all.”

Accepting his award, Mr Evans said: “I’m grateful for this recognition which raises the importance of this issue – as it is literally life and death, and life changing when people, Governments and local authorities get it wrong.

“I have just completed a tour of my constituency with 42 stops at villages throughout the Ribble Valley where I’ve dealt with concerns of my constituents. The number one top issue has been speeding traffic, dangerous driving and the state of the roads. I met one cyclist who had been thrown from her bicycle and suffered bruises because she hit a pothole.

“Since raising Pendleton’s woes many people contacted me about their own areas traffic issues with calls for average speed cameras in rural and residential areas.

“I hope that the concerns of genuinely worried residents will now be taken seriously and urgently before more deaths and injuries and misery occurs.”