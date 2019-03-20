MP visits Ribble Valley brewery to see first-hand work of apprentices

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans visited one of the world's largest brewers during National Apprentice Week.

Mr Evans visited AB InBev’s Samlesbury site to meet three apprentices, all of whom are aged between 18 and 21, and are part of an apprenticeship scheme run by the company across its breweries. The apprentices are involved in a Technical Services apprenticeship, developing their engineering skills over a four year period.

The visit coincided with National Apprentice Week 2019, a Department for Education led celebration of apprentices and their employers.

The apprentices welcomed Mr Evans to the brewery with a tour of the site and a demonstration of their roles. The MP also heard about the difference being part of the apprentice scheme had made to their lives.

More than 250 employees work at AB InBev’s Samlesbury brewery and the brewery produces up to 500 million bottles, 300 million cans and 750 thousand kegs of beer every year.

Earlier this year, the Samlesbury brewery began trialing beer delivered powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a first for AB InBev’s UK breweries. This project forms part of AB InBev’s 2025 Sustainability Goals which includes a target of reducing 25% of CO2 emissions across the value chain.

Stanislav Chulkov, brewery manager at Samlesbury, said: “Nigel has been a longstanding supporter of the work we do in Samlesbury so it was great for him to meet, and see first-hand the work our apprentices do on a daily basis.”

Mr Evans commented: “I was really pleased to meet apprentices in my constituency at Samlesbury brewery, learning more about what their apprenticeship means to them and the difference it has made to their lives. It is fantastic to see a global brewer playing their part in my constituency by offering skilled apprenticeships to local people. I wish them every success for the future.”