MP claims lives being "put at risk" by speeding drivers in picturesque Ribble Valley village

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans has called for traffic calming measures in his home village which is being plagued by speeding motorists.

Mr Evans has requested signage and enforcement notices in place around Pendleton to slow down cars that are bombing through the village due to the closure of the Sabden junction on the A59.

Ribble Valley MP wants to call a halt on speeding drivers in Pendleton

The MP has been in contact with Lancashire county councillor Albert Atkinson about the issue and he also spent one Sunday afternoon sitting outside his home and observing the traffic coming through.

He said: "While the majority of cars slowed down to a reasonable speed, there was a

significant amount of speeding traffic travelling far too fast for the situation.

"I can say without a shadow of a doubt that, had a child gone into the road, many of the cars would have been unable to stop in time.

“Not only is this a risk to children, but also to elderly residents as well as animals which can often be found on the road in Pendleton.

Mr Evans has also contacted Andy Rhodes, Chief Constable of Lancashire Police, to ask whether

some enforcement of the speed limits could be put in place to prevent accidents.

The MP added that while he was "extremely glad" that a roundabout was being constructed at the Sabden junction on the A59 that would increase road safety, he also pointed out it would be a cruel irony if a fatal accident occurred in Pendleton due to the speeding traffic diverted from the Sabden road.

Mr Evans added: "It is for this reason that I am reaching out to locals to please recognise the need for a slow speed on the Pendleton road.

"This is to save lives.”