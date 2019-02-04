Mountain teams rescue two missing walkers from near Chipping

Two walkers had to be escorted from a fell in the Forest of Bowland by a mountain rescue team after getting lost.

Members of the Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team were called out at 3-30pm on Sunday to assist the police in a search after receiving calls that two people had come into difficulty on Fair Snape Fell/Holme House Fell, near Chipping.

Extremely difficult weather conditions

A spokesman for BPMRT said: "With reports indicating that one of the walkers was in the early stages of hypothermia, all haste was made to start searching as soon as was practicable. "After two hours searching across Fair Snape Fell, Holme House Fell, Parlick and Saddle Fell, both walkers were located by mountain rescue team members at the high point between Fair Snape Fell and Saddle Fell.

"Both walkers were cold and very tired, but in good spirits as they were initially walked off before being driven off the fell to safety by the team."