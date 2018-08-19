Motorcyclist killed in tragic accident

A motorcyclist has been killed in a tragic accident near Clitheroe.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision near Clitheroe in which a motorcyclist sadly died.

At 12-30pm on Saturday August 18th, a white Peugeot Boxer van travelling on Talbert Bridge Road, Bashall Eaves, towards Clitheroe, collided with a motorbike.

The rider, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Sgt Malcolm Bell, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the motorcyclist.

“We would ask any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact us as we try to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 714 of August 18th.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimetoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online at http://socsi.in/5urfG.