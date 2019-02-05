Mother and daughter team from the Ribble Valley chop off their hair for charity

A busy mum-of-three from Read and her 10-year-old daughter, both known for their long thick hair, are preparing to have their locks cut off for charity.

Jodie Crosland and her daughter Victoria, who attends Read Primary School, are cutting off their hair and donating it to The Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children with cancer.

Jodie (31), who, ironically, is self employed in the hair extension industry, is hoping to raise funds for Burnley NICU –Lancashire’s newborn and women’s centre – after staff there saved the life of her youngest daughter Francesca.

Married to Aron (33), a wagon driver, Jodie suffered gestational diabetes when she was pregnant with Victoria and was subsequently diagnosed with Type One Diabetes in 2010.

An insulin controlled diabetic, Jodie had to undergo an emergency Caesarean section in March with Francesca after her insulin levels fell drastically at 33 weeks.

“It was really scary. When Francesca was born, she wasn’t breathing and barely had a heart beat. It was horrendous, but the staff at the NICU just completely took over and looked after us. They made us feel so calm,” said Jodie.

Francesca spent two weeks on the hospital’s high dependency unit.

“We just want to say thank you to the Burnley NICU angels,” said Jodie, who has previously raised money for the charity Diabetes UK after climbing Scafell Pike in the Lake District.

“If we can make anyone’s stay in NICU a little bit better by raising money for the unit that will be great. Even if we just manage to buy the unit some blankets for the babies or maybe a microwave or something for the staff room.”

Jodie, who is well known through her hair extension business Raynebow, which takes part of its name from her middle name Rayne, also has a seven-year-old daughter called Amelia, who attends Read Primary School.

Jodie and Victoria, who have so far raised £235 of their £500 target, will go for the big chop to celebrate Francesca’s first birthday next month.

“I work in the hair extension industry so I know how important hair can be to a person. All my clients think that I’m crazy doing this when I spend all my time adding hair on to people.

“It was actually Victoria’s idea that we should both cut our hair as she had seen me cut one of my client’s hair for charity. I’m so, so proud of her.”

Jodie added that The Little Princess Trust specify the length of hair that they need meaning that she will lose around 11 inches off her hair and Victoria 10 inches.

“I haven’t had short hair for around 10 years – it’s going to be around the same length of the children’s TV character Dora the Explorer!”

To make a donation to Jodie and Victoria’s fundraising “big chop” visit gofund.me/mother-amp-daughter-hair-chop