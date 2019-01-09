Most creative entries judged in Ribble Valley photography competition

Ribblesdale Camera Club’s 79th Christmas party enjoyed the usual format of a competition followed by a light buffet and a glass of wine.

This year, programme secretary Garry Williamson, formed six teams of three just two weeks before the meeting. They were given a list of 20 Christmas topics to photograph which included an advent calendar open on the 25th, a robin, holly, Brussels sprouts, 10 baubles, Father Christmas’s beard and angels.

Judges Graham Dudley and Martin Flatley first looked at the entries and eliminated any which were not as described.

All others got a point, but Graham’s job was to decide on the most creative entry in each class and give it an extra point.

As might be expected, there were some images which showed their subject well but could not be considered “creative”.

True to a Christmas party, rather than a formal competition, plenty of advice was being given to the judges from the members. Was a “filled stocking”, with small toys and sweets, more valid than when the stocking was filled with a lady’s leg? And do socks and tights count as stockings? And how creative are you expected to be with seven Brussels sprouts?

When the sums were done, the “RPK team”, comprising Captain Raymond Greenwood, with Paul MacNeall and Ken Geddes, managed to get 25 points, while the “Crimbo Crackers”, three lady members, received 23. With the eliminations, anything above 20 was a good score.

The club meets at 7-30pm every Tuesday in the winter at The Pavilion, Grindleton.

The next meeting will be on Tuesday, January 15th, when Natasha James, herself a photographic model now turned photographer, talks about communication between sitters and photographers during studio photographic sessions.