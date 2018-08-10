Mindless vandals target Castle war plaque

A plaque commemorating Ribble Valley’s Second World War fallen has been wrenched from the gates of Clitheroe Castle.

The bronze plaque was securely bolted to a newel post at the main gates of the Norman castle in the centre of Clitheroe.

Now, the police and Ribble Valley Borough Council are appealing for information in a bid to find the “thoughtless” culprits who wrenched the plaque from the ancient stonework using a crowbar or similar implement.

The theft occurred late last week and was one of two plaques removed from historic sites in the town.

A plaque was also taken from the wall of the former Clitheroe Well in Wellgate and later discovered discarded in undergrowth.

Simon Hore, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “This is a particularly thoughtless act that is both disrespectful and damaging to a historic monument.

“We will be assessing damage to the ancient stonework caused by the forced removal of the plaque and are determined to recover any repair costs.

“We are studying CCTV footage and asking anyone with information to step forward.”

The plaque has the wording: Borough of Clitheroe. These gates and entrance gardens were provided in memory of those who gave their lives in the World War 1939-1945.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police in confidence on 101.