Militaria leads the charge at first auction at Clitheroe's Silverwoods

More than 50 lots of Militaria at Silverwoods’ first auction of 2019 were hotly contested by keen collectors in the room and on the internet, showing some impressive prices.

The best of these were achieved by two military medals, with a sought-after and rare Navy Service medal awarded to Frederick Bell for action at Basque Roads and St Sebastian going to a room bidder for £2,500.

An early 18th century Queen Anne blue and white Delft dish featuring the Queens portrait flanked by initials QA.

An important RAF Distinguished Flying Medal Group awarded to Sgt Harold Bennett was accompanied by a large quantity of related ephemera, including a powerful account of the exploits of the crew of his Lancaster bomber. This pushed the price up to £2,300, with the lot going to an internet bidder.

Other war-related memorabilia also performed well, with an WW2 Air Raid Siren in its original crate selling in the room for £230, a collection of mainly brass shoulder titles including British County regiments and Corps to the internet for £250 and a Luftwaffe Officers Dress Dagger by WKC Soligen going under the hammer for £280.

Among the quirkier items in the Militaria sale were a Zulu Spear and late 19th century Monkey Head Knobkerri which sold for £220 and a 17th century scrimshaw-decorated powder horn with a thistle and foliage design which achieved £250 in the room.

The February Fine Art and Antiques auction featured a strong ceramics section, the star of which was an early 18th century Queen Anne blue and white Delft dish featuring the Queen’s portrait flanked by initial’s QA. Despite some damage, its very unusual small size drove the price up to £3,200.

A 9ct gold double Albert watch and chain with a Maltese Cross went for 520.

A phone bidder from Portugal succeeded in repatriating a Palissy style plaque decorated with fish, eel, frog, insects and clam, made at the Mafra factory in the late 19th century, for £850.

Closer to home, a large Royal Albert Beatrix Potter figure of Mrs Tiggy-Winkle in an unusual colour way sold for £320 and a Beswick pottery black Galloway Bull for £500. A damaged Meissen figurine of Bacchus and his acolytes also went under the hammer in February for £580.

There was a lot of interest in a pre-publicised Russian postcard album of 285 early 20th century topographical and military scenes which eventually sold to the internet for £750 while a large collection of late 20th century China and Far Eastern postcards, stamps and ephemera went to a room bidder for £280.

A pair of oil on panel landscapes of Grasmere and Langdale Pikes by Everett Watson Mellor (son of William Mellor) proved popular selling, again in the room, for £600 as did a 9ct gold double Albert watch and chain with a Maltese Cross for £520.

