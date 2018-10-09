Milestone celebration for caring charity

A vital Clitheroe charity which provides specialist support for carers in their own homes has celebrated its 30th anniversary.

A special afternoon tea was held to celebrate Ribble Valley Crossroads Care’s milestone with the Mayors of Clitheroe and the Ribble Valley there as special guests.

Clitheroe Ukulele Orchestra provided the entertainment.

The event was held at West Bradford Village Hall and other guests to this auspicious occasion included all those who have supported Crossroads over the years including its President Lady Clitheroe, staff past and present and its trustees.

Chairman Tom McLean talked about the history of the charity and thanked staff for their care, compassion and reliability.

A meal was provided by the Country Kitchen at Waddington.

The aim of Ribble Valley Crossroads Care is to give carers time for themselves.

In the last decade, the charity has also become widely respected for delivering high-quality personal care to any individual, whether they live by themselves or have a loved one caring for them, within the Ribble Valley.

The bespoke support offered by the charity is designed with the person who needs support at the charity’s centre.

This support can range from helping someone to get up, washed, dressed and make breakfast, to helping with medication, providing companionship, providing accompaniment on outings, overnight care, rehabilitation and lots more.

The charity is always looking for volunteers to maybe organise a one-off fundraising event, help out with small office tasks or to get involved as a trustee.

For more information about the charity visit its website at www.crossroadscareribblevalley.co.uk/services

Alternatively, call 01200 422104 or email hello@crcrv.co.uk