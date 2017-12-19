Midwife’s month-long charity run

A student midwife has completed a month-long running challenge to raise funds for a charity that supports mums who are given the awful news that they have cancer during pregnancy and the 12 months after.

Louise Noblett (35), who lives in Clitheroe with her husband John and son Sam who is four, came across the charity Mummy’s Star as part of her studies.

The charity provides support to women, and their families, who find out they have cancer in pregnancy and 12 months postnatally.

Louise, who has raised money for the charity once before, saw that they were asking people to complete a virtual run in November and thought she would put herself forward for the challenge.

“Instead of a challenge of a 5k or 10k, or half marathon, I thought I would make the commitment to run at least a mile every day,” said Louise. “I knew it wouldn’t be easy fitting it in around family life, studying and placements, but that made the challenge more inviting.”

She added: “I wouldn’t call myself a ‘runner’, but I have previously run.

“I really enjoyed it, and through giving myself this challenge, I have seen how much support there is locally for running.” Louise now acts as a marshal at junior parkrun and takes part in Hyndburn parkrun on a Saturday morning as much as she can. She also goes out running with friends or on her own.

By the end of the challenge Louise clocked up 136 kilometres and raised £456 for Mummy’s Star.