Mick’s memory shines in fundraiser

A Ribble Valley mother-of-three has been aiming to shine a light in people’s lives by encouraging them to concentrate on the positives.

Susan Barsby, the widow of former Ribble Valley resident and Burnley GP, Michael, raised £600 for Ribble Valley Breast Friends by selling torch clips/reflectors as part of her latest fundraising initiative in a bid to honour her cause “Man up for Mick”.

The move was in memory of Mick and aimed at shining a torchbeam on to the positive things in your life and what you are grateful for.

Dr Barsby who worked at Kiddrow Lane Health Centre in Burnley, died in November 2013 at the age of 43 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Since his untimely death, Susan has been fundraising to boost cash for various different deserving causes.

She explained: “Five years ago my family received the devastating news that Mick had stage 4 terminal pancreatic cancer ... he was given four months to live ... our lives changed in an instant.

“I remember at that time after the news had started to sink in Mick saying to me: ‘We can sit crying on the settee everyday or we can get out there and do something ... and I know what choice I’m making!’

“I woke up a few months ago thinking about this and how that sentiment has shaped my life since.

“We all have control of our thoughts and how we can think about things in our lives.

“A year after Mick passed away I began my NLP journey with the fantastic trainers Chris and Glenda Grimsley. My lightbulb moment came when Chris explained how ‘nudging someone’s torchbeam’ on to another area of their lives when they may be struggling with being ‘stuck’ on other thoughts which weren’t useful could help them move on.

“This encouraged me to sell torchclips/reflectors so you can physically shine your torchbeam onto the positive things in your life, what are you grateful for?”

Susan added: “Sometimes just a shift in thought first thing in the morning or whenever you’re having a down moment can make all the difference to your thought patterns for the rest of the day.

“It’s a good tool for children ... when having your breakfast ask them to shine their torchbeam on the good things in their life.

“It could be as simple as the breakfast they are eating or a special toy, but it can shift their focus onto a positive.”

Susan sold the torchbeams and said she received a positive response.

“People thought it was a great idea to concentrate on the positives in your life rather than the negatives,” she added.

Susan explained she wanted to raise cash for the breast cancer support group for cancer sufferers in the Ribble valley as she found them inspirational.

A loving father to his three boys, Michael who was married to Susan for 20 years, having met at the age of 16 when they were both members of Billington Venture Scouts, grew up in Wilpshire.

He was educated at QEGS in Blackburn, before going on to Manchester Medical School and then completing his training at Blackburn Royal and Queens Park Hospitals.

As well as attending Crossfit, Michael kept fit by playing football with his “Mad Dogs” team (made up of health professionals) every week, a ritual which he upheld even when receiving chemotherapy.