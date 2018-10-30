Men and women of the Hodder Valley will be remembered

An event to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War has been organised by Slaidburn Archive.

It’s free entry to the drop-in day which is being held at Slaidburn Village Hall on Saturday, November 10th, from 10am to 4-30pm, and which will be full of events to help people remember all the men and women from the Hodder Valley who served their country in the First World War.

Along with an exhibition of photographs, documents, letters and other memorabilia personal to those who served starting at 10am, there will also be the launch of the book “In Love, In Gratitude, In Remembrance”, the name is a quotation from Slaidburn war memorial, which commemorates their sacrifice.

Around 135 men enlisted from the Hodder Valley and 36 either died or were killed in action. The book, which is approximately 240 pages long, remembers all the 135 men or so and serves as a reminder of the work that went on in the villages to support the war effort.

The book includes all those named on the Valley’s memorials and will be launched at 10-30am.

To reserve a copy of the book please contact enquiries@slaidburnarchive.org or call 01200 446161 from Wednesday to Friday between 11am and 3pm.

Also during the drop-in day, there will be several guest speakers. These include Dr Bill Smith who will give a talk entitled “Captain Tunstill’s Men – local recruitment in the First World War” at 11-30am, Jean Asher who will talk about being a “Nurse at the Front” from 1-30pm and Alan Hemsworth whose talk at 2-30pm is entitled “Blindfold and Alone”.

Throughout the day, donations to the archive will be welcome and refreshments will be available during the intervals. Lunches are also available locally.